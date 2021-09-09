Young daughter feared rape by sexually abusive repairmen, says mother

According to the woman’s Facebook post on Wednesday, the two men arrived to fix the internet at an electricity pole outside her house, where she was sitting in the garden with her young daughter.

She said she noticed the repairmen looking at them and laughing. One of the men then put his mouth to the chest of the other and they laughed again. She said the repairmen then grabbed their chests and continued laughing.

The woman realised they were sexually harassing her for not wearing a bra. She was wearing only a black T-shirt and shorts at the time.

She confronted the two men and asked “what is your business” two or three times, but they denied any wrongdoing and looked away. She went inside to grab a phone to snap a photo but by the time she got back, they had driven further down the street.