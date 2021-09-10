Remote care: An insider’s guide to Thailand’s Covid-19 success story

Located in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, the hospital provides care to more than 3,000 coronavirus patients under isolation.

Currently, around 300 new cases are reported daily in the province. As of August 30, there were 7,634 active cases and 13,264 who had recovered.

Dr Chokchai Leetochawalit, director of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital, said his hospital had joined the home/community isolation programme when it launched on July 12.

"We struggled a bit at the beginning as we had to find a way to adapt to remote care. But we learned to improve along the way thanks to the NHSO guidelines," he said.

More than 90 per cent of Covid-19 patients in Ayutthaya city are either under the home/community isolation programme or receiving intensive care at hospitals.