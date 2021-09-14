Vignette of Phanom Rung temple in ‘LALISA’ has Blackpink fans flocking to Buri Ram

The pop star behind the music video – Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban – hails from Buri Ram.

Lisa debuted in South Korea in 2016 as a member of the Blackpink girl group that was launched by YG Entertainment.

On Friday, the Blackpink YouTube channel released the LALISA music video featuring Lisa as a solo artist. Lisa is the only Thai member of the group, and her first solo recording has been met with great excitement.

Apart from delivering a catchy tune in modern South Korean style, the music video incorporates many Thai elements such as signs in the Thai language, traditional costumes and different locales.

These references delighted the group’s Thai fans, and the music video became a hot topic of discussion on social media.