Press barred from Govt House for 14 days after reporter tests positive

Press were ordered to leave at 11.30am after an antigen test kit (ATK) showed infection in a member of the press corps.

Government House will now be cleaned before reporters and other outsiders are allowed back, said a spokesperson.

Natreeya Thaweewong, director of the spokesperson's office, asked reporters not to enter Government House, adding that his office would share news of the prime minister’s mission with the press.

Government House will reopen on September 27, but all members of the press would have to present a negative ATK test taken within three days, the spokesperson's office said.