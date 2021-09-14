Tuesday, September 14, 2021

in-focus

Press barred from Govt House for 14 days after reporter tests positive

Government House in Bangkok was closed to outsiders for 14 days on Tuesday after a reporter there tested positive for Covid-19.

Press were ordered to leave at 11.30am after an antigen test kit (ATK) showed infection in a member of the press corps.

Government House will now be cleaned before reporters and other outsiders are allowed back, said a spokesperson.

Natreeya Thaweewong, director of the spokesperson's office, asked reporters not to enter Government House, adding that his office would share news of the prime minister’s mission with the press.

Government House will reopen on September 27, but all members of the press would have to present a negative ATK test taken within three days, the spokesperson's office said.

Related News

Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House

Government House dressed up for the Ox

CCSA team undergoes swab tests, Government House set for big clean

Published : September 14, 2021

Related News

Govt offers tax break to firms buying ATKs for workers

Published : September 14, 2021

Govt approves budget for 1 million doses of Moderna

Published : September 14, 2021

Royal Academy to import 8 million Moderna booster jabs

Published : September 14, 2021

State of emergency in 3 deep South provinces extended

Published : September 14, 2021

Latest News

Govt offers tax break to firms buying ATKs for workers

Published : September 14, 2021

Govt approves budget for 1 million doses of Moderna

Published : September 14, 2021

Royal Academy to import 8 million Moderna booster jabs

Published : September 14, 2021

State of emergency in 3 deep South provinces extended

Published : September 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.