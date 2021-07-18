Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House

Pro-democracy protesters of the Free Youth group organised the rally that began at Democracy Monument, and issued a set of demands, including the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The group has demanded that the government:
- Cut the monarchy and military budgets to mitigate Covid-19's impact on the people.
- Inoculate people using mRNA vaccines instead of Sinovac.
Earlier, police had warned the protesters that their rally was in violation of the state of emergency which bars the gathering of over five people in maximum and strictly controlled areas.
Police reportedly fired at the protesters on Chamai Maruchet Bridge.
Published : July 18, 2021
By : The Nation
