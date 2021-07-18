Sunday, July 18, 2021

in-focus

Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House

Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons on Sunday evening to prevent anti-government protesters from marching to Government House in Bangkok.

Pro-democracy protesters of the Free Youth group organised the rally that began at Democracy Monument, and issued a set of demands, including the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The group has demanded that the government:

- Cut the monarchy and military budgets to mitigate Covid-19's impact on the people.

- Inoculate people using mRNA vaccines instead of Sinovac.

Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House

Earlier, police had warned the protesters that their rally was in violation of the state of emergency which bars the gathering of over five people in maximum and strictly controlled areas.

Police reportedly fired at the protesters on Chamai Maruchet Bridge.

Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House

Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House

Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House

Published : July 18, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Domestic flights suspended from Wednesday

Published : July 18, 2021

Nearly 8.2 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses delivered since February

Published : July 18, 2021

28 arrested for gambling in Phuket hotel room

Published : July 18, 2021

Anutin pushes for another 50 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok Airways confirms to operate its domestic flights until 20 July 2021

Published : July 18, 2021

Thai Vietjet would like to confirm normal domestic flight schedule until 20th July 2021

Published : July 18, 2021

Domestic flights suspended from Wednesday

Published : July 18, 2021

Police fire at pro-democracy protesters marching to Government House

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.