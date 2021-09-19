Sunday, September 19, 2021

in-focus

News of Phuket agencies concealing Covid cases false

The Phuket Public Relations Department has denied news of provincial agencies concealing information that all people under the Phuket Sandbox scheme had been infected with Covid-19, the Anti-Fake News Centre said on Saturday.

The centre said the news posted on social media was distorted, claiming that provincial agencies report new Covid-19 cases every day, but they had never concealed such information, citing the department's remark.

As of Friday, 235 Covid-19 infections were found locally with no infections under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, while total infections from April 3 to September 17 was 8,297.

"Therefore, we would like to ask people to avoid sharing such distorted news in order to prevent any effects that may occur," the centre said.

The centre added that people can visit the Phuket Public Relations Department's website or contact 076-216-118 for more information.

Related stories:

Published : September 19, 2021

Related News

FB user lashes out at parcel shipping of living animals

Published : September 19, 2021

DSI joins hunt for influential people behind plunder of birds nests

Published : September 19, 2021

Somsak sees huge potential in exporting kratom to Europe, America

Published : September 19, 2021

Netizens mourn forest ranger killed by wild bull

Published : September 19, 2021

Latest News

FB user lashes out at parcel shipping of living animals

Published : September 19, 2021

Satun province is organising “Satun UNESCO Global Geopark, Virtual Tourism Festival in the New Normal Year 2021” on September 23-24.

Published : September 19, 2021

DSI joins hunt for influential people behind plunder of birds nests

Published : September 19, 2021

Somsak sees huge potential in exporting kratom to Europe, America

Published : September 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.