News of Phuket agencies concealing Covid cases false

The centre said the news posted on social media was distorted, claiming that provincial agencies report new Covid-19 cases every day, but they had never concealed such information, citing the department's remark.

As of Friday, 235 Covid-19 infections were found locally with no infections under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, while total infections from April 3 to September 17 was 8,297.

"Therefore, we would like to ask people to avoid sharing such distorted news in order to prevent any effects that may occur," the centre said.