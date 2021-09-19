News of Phuket agencies concealing Covid cases false

The centre said the news posted on social media was distorted, claiming that provincial agencies report new Covid-19 cases every day, but they had never concealed such information, citing the department's remark.
As of Friday, 235 Covid-19 infections were found locally with no infections under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, while total infections from April 3 to September 17 was 8,297.
"Therefore, we would like to ask people to avoid sharing such distorted news in order to prevent any effects that may occur," the centre said.
The centre added that people can visit the Phuket Public Relations Department's website or contact 076-216-118 for more information.
Published : September 19, 2021
Published : September 19, 2021
Published : September 19, 2021
Published : September 19, 2021
Published : September 19, 2021
Published : September 19, 2021
Published : September 19, 2021
Published : September 19, 2021
Published : September 19, 2021