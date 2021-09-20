Bear with failing eyesight rescued from Sa Kaew village

Officials from the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, along with a veterinarian team from Chonburi’s Bang Lamung Wildlife Breeding Station showed up at the Phraichit village as soon as they learned about the bear.

The team then shot a tranquiliser dart at the animal before capturing it. The bear, a 120-kilogram female, was found to be about 15 years old and appeared to suffer from eyesight problems.

Later in the day, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation announced on Facebook that veterinarians had decided to keep the bear at the breeding station. They believe the bear’s failing eyesight will make it tough for it to survive in the wild.