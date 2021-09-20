Monday, September 20, 2021

in-focus

Bear with failing eyesight rescued from Sa Kaew village

A large Asiatic black bear strayed into a village in Sa Kaew’s Wang Sombun district on Saturday morning but was soon rescued by wildlife officials and taken to a breeding station.

Officials from the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, along with a veterinarian team from Chonburi’s Bang Lamung Wildlife Breeding Station showed up at the Phraichit village as soon as they learned about the bear.

The team then shot a tranquiliser dart at the animal before capturing it. The bear, a 120-kilogram female, was found to be about 15 years old and appeared to suffer from eyesight problems.

Bear with failing eyesight rescued from Sa Kaew village

Later in the day, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation announced on Facebook that veterinarians had decided to keep the bear at the breeding station. They believe the bear’s failing eyesight will make it tough for it to survive in the wild.

Related news:

Bear with failing eyesight rescued from Sa Kaew village Bear with failing eyesight rescued from Sa Kaew village

Published : September 20, 2021

Related News

Bloodbath in Phatthalung as jealous husband attacks rival

Published : September 20, 2021

New cigarette tax set to drive up price by 6-8 baht per pack

Published : September 20, 2021

Chiang Mai launches vaccine drive ahead of Oct 1 reopening

Published : September 20, 2021

Fake Chulabhorn Royal Academy makes millions by offering Covid-19 shots

Published : September 20, 2021

Latest News

Bloodbath in Phatthalung as jealous husband attacks rival

Published : September 20, 2021

New cigarette tax set to drive up price by 6-8 baht per pack

Published : September 20, 2021

XSpring Digital is delighted to see SiriHub Token attract strong attention A big wave of investors

Published : September 20, 2021

Petchdam Petchyindee Academy to Taiki Naito: ‘I don’t think his punches and kicks are as good as mine’

Published : September 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.