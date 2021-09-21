Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Disease control laws to replace emergency decree from next month

From next month, the Communicable Disease Control Act will be used to control Covid-19 instead of the emergency decree, according to a Cabinet resolution on Tuesday.

Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said ministers approved the draft contagious disease control decree (Communicable Disease Act) at their meeting today. The Communicable Diseases Act will be used to manage the pandemic once the emergency decree expires at the end of this month.

Ratchada said lifting the emergency decree did not mean there would be a political amnesty, as per social media rumours.

Critics have accused the government of using the emergency decree as a tool to stifle dissent and free expression during anti-government protests. Hundreds of protesters face charges for joining gatherings banned under the decree.

Published : September 21, 2021

