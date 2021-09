SRT resumes 18 more trains to North, South and Northeast

SRT announced on Tuesday that more trains will start running to the South, North and Northeast, though all measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 will be strictly observed. Trains will also not stop at “dark red” provinces during the 9pm to 4am curfew hours.

The 18 routes that will reopen are:

Bangkok-Chiang Mai-Bangkok diesel special express No 7/8

Bangkok-Chiang Mai-Bangkok special express No 9/10

Bangkok-Hat Yai-Bangkok diesel special express No 43/40

Bangkok-Hat Yai-Bangkok special express No 31/32

Bangkok-Trang-Bangkok express train No 83/84

Bangkok-Nakhon Si Thammarat-Bangkok express train No 85/86

Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani-Bangkok fast train No 139/140

Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani-Bangkok special express No 23/24

Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani-Bangkok diesel express No 71/72

SRT has also shifted Bangkok-Thung Song-Bangkok to Bangkok-Sungai Kolok-Bangkok serviced by fast train No 171/172.