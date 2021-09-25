Covid cases in Thailand drop below 12,000



Meanwhile, 14,700 people have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,549,285 – 1,408,602 of whom have recovered, 124,540 are still in hospitals and 16,143 have died.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 231.91 million on Saturday, 208.53 million of whom have recovered, 18.63 million are active cases (95,451 in severe condition) and 4.75 million have died (up by 8,458).

Thailand ranks 29th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 43.67 million, followed by India with 33.62 million, Brazil with 21.33 million, the UK with 7.60 million and Russia with 7.38 million.