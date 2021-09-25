Sat, September 25, 2021

in-focus

Covid cases in Thailand drop below 12,000

Thailand’s Covid-19 caseload dipped slightly to 11,975 with 127 deaths in the past 24 hours on Saturday. Of the new cases, 92 were in prisons.


Meanwhile, 14,700 people have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,549,285 – 1,408,602 of whom have recovered, 124,540 are still in hospitals and 16,143 have died.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 231.91 million on Saturday, 208.53 million of whom have recovered, 18.63 million are active cases (95,451 in severe condition) and 4.75 million have died (up by 8,458).

Thailand ranks 29th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 43.67 million, followed by India with 33.62 million, Brazil with 21.33 million, the UK with 7.60 million and Russia with 7.38 million.

Related News

Thailand recorded 11,975 Covid-19 cases and 127 deaths on Saturday.

Thailand records 12,697 new cases, 132 deaths

Thailand’s daily caseload rises to 13,256 cases, 131 deaths

Published : September 25, 2021

Related News

Thailand will get 1 million doses of vaccine soon, says US Embassy

Published : Sep 25, 2021

List of students opting for Pfizer vaccine to be ready on Sunday

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Long-neck Karen in Mae Hong Son vaccinated against Covid

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Over 4,000 people defrauded by online ponzi scheme

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Latest News

Thailand will get 1 million doses of vaccine soon, says US Embassy

Published : Sep 25, 2021

List of students opting for Pfizer vaccine to be ready on Sunday

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Thailand hosts return of Asian Men’s and Women’s Club Volleyball Championships

Published : Sep 25, 2021

On journey home, Meng says "without strong motherland, no freedom today"

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.