Thailand’s daily caseload rises to 13,256 cases, 131 deaths

Meanwhile, 13,829 people have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.
Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,524,613 – 1,380,362 of whom have recovered, 128,367 are still in hospitals and 15,884 have died.
Separately, another 240,789 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 404,841 their second shot and 889 a booster shot, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 46,669,535.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 230.88 million on Thursday, 207.59 million of whom have recovered, 18.56 million are active cases (97,801 in severe condition) and 4.73 million have died (up by 9,319).
Thailand ranks 29th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 43.40 million, followed by India with 33.56 million, Brazil with 21.28 million, the UK with 7.53 million and Russia with 7.33 million.
Published : September 23, 2021
