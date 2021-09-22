Thailand logs 11,252 new cases, 141 deaths

Meanwhile, 13,695 people have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,511,357 – 1,366,533 of whom have recovered, 129,071 are still in hospitals and 15,753 have died.

Separately, another 300,033 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 511,087 their second shot and 795 a booster shot, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 46,023,016.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 230.33 million on Wednesday, 207.03 million of whom have recovered, 18.58 million are active cases (98,115 in severe condition) and 4.72 million have died (up by 8,205).