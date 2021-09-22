Wednesday, September 22, 2021

in-focus

Thailand logs 11,252 new cases, 141 deaths

The number of daily cases in Thailand over the past 24 hours on Wednesday rose to 11,252, though deaths were slightly fewer at 141. Of the new cases, 28 were in prisons.

Meanwhile, 13,695 people have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,511,357 – 1,366,533 of whom have recovered, 129,071 are still in hospitals and 15,753 have died.

Separately, another 300,033 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 511,087 their second shot and 795 a booster shot, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 46,023,016.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 230.33 million on Wednesday, 207.03 million of whom have recovered, 18.58 million are active cases (98,115 in severe condition) and 4.72 million have died (up by 8,205).

Related News

Thailand recorded 11,252 Covid-19 cases and 141 deaths on Wednesday.

Thailand logs 10,919 new cases, 143 deaths

Thailand logs 12,709 new cases, 106 deaths


Thailand ranks 29th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 43.24 million, followed by India with 33.53 million, Brazil with 21.25 million, the UK with 7.50 million and Russia with 7.31 million.

Published : September 22, 2021

Related News

Drop in Bangkok cases spurs BMA to reconsider community isolation centres

Published : September 22, 2021

SRT resumes 18 more trains to North, South and Northeast

Published : September 22, 2021

Three family pooches get hooked on kratom, owners given stern warning

Published : September 22, 2021

Phuket opens its doors to people who have had both Covid-19 jabs

Published : September 22, 2021

Latest News

Escaping death by a hair in Trang

Published : September 22, 2021

Drop in Bangkok cases spurs BMA to reconsider community isolation centres

Published : September 22, 2021

SRT resumes 18 more trains to North, South and Northeast

Published : September 22, 2021

Thailand logs 11,252 new cases, 141 deaths

Published : September 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.