Thailand logs 12,709 new cases, 106 deaths

Meanwhile, 11,125 people have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.
Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,489,186 – 1,341,144 of whom have recovered, 132,573 are still in hospitals and 15,469 have died.
Separately, another 109,439 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 146,698 their second shot and 225 a booster shot, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 44,742,049.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 229.29 million on Monday, 205.93 million of whom have recovered, 18.65 million are active cases (99,018 in severe condition) and 4.71 million have died (up by 5,748).
Thailand recorded 12,709 Covid-19 cases and 106 deaths on Monday.
Thailand ranks 29th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 42.90 million, followed by India with 33.48 million, Brazil with 21.24 million, the UK with 7.43 million and Russia with 7.27 million.
Published : September 20, 2021
