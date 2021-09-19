Thailand records close to 13,600 new Covid cases

The situation was an improvement on Saturday's 14,109 cases and 122 deaths.

Meanwhile, 12,492 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,476,477 – 1,330,019 of whom have recovered, 131,095 are still in hospitals and 15,363 have died.

Separately, another 281,812 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 313,636 their second shot and 782 a booster shot, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 44,485,657.