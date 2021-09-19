Sunday, September 19, 2021

Thailand records close to 13,600 new Covid cases

Thailand logged 13,576 new cases and 117 deaths over the past 24 hours on Sunday. Of the new cases, 395 were in prisons.

The situation was an improvement on Saturday's 14,109 cases and 122 deaths.

Meanwhile, 12,492 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,476,477 – 1,330,019 of whom have recovered, 131,095 are still in hospitals and 15,363 have died.

Separately, another 281,812 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 313,636 their second shot and 782 a booster shot, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 44,485,657.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 228.93 million on Sunday, 205.52 million of whom have recovered, 23.41 million are active cases (99,890 in severe condition) and 4.70 million have died (up by 6,764).

Thailand ranks 29th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 42.86 million, followed by India with 33.44 million, Brazil with 21.23 million, the UK with 7.40 million and Russia with 7.25 million.

Published : September 19, 2021

