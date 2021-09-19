Asean reports lowest Covid-related deaths this month, as new cases decline

Asean countries reported 69,759 infections and 1,251 deaths on Saturday compared to 72,071 and 1,345 respectively on Friday.

Singapore's Education Ministry said primary schools in the country will hold online classes for 10 days before the national exams after 935 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since April last year, were reported recently.

Students in primary school 1-5 must attend online classes from September 27 to October 6, while primary 6 students will take 2-3 days off before the national exams in order to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading in schools.