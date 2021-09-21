Thailand logs 10,919 new cases, 143 deaths

Meanwhile, 11,694 people have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.
Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,500,105 – 1,352,838 of whom have recovered, 131,655 are still in hospitals and 15,612 have died.
Separately, another 198,505 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 270,056 their second shot and 491 a booster shot, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 45,211,101.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 229.84 million on Tuesday, 206.52 million of whom have recovered, 18.61 million are active cases (98,711 in severe condition) and 4.71 million have died (up by 5,675).
Thailand recorded 10,919 Covid-19 cases and 143 deaths on Tuesday.
Thailand logs 12,709 new cases, 106 deaths
Thailand records close to 13,600 new Covid cases
Thailand ranks 29th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 43.11 million, followed by India with 33.50 million, Brazil with 21.25 million, the UK with 7.47 million and Russia with 7.29 million.
Published : September 21, 2021
