Thailand records 12,697 new cases, 132 deaths

Meanwhile, 13,540 people have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,537,310 – 1,393,902 of whom have recovered, 127,392 are still in hospitals and 16,016 have died.

Separately, another 256,541 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 369,868 their second shot and 487 a booster shot, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 47,296,431.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 231.40 million on Friday, 208.08 million of whom have recovered, 18.58 million are active cases (96,546 in severe condition) and 4.74 million have died (up by 8,680).