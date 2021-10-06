Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Nataree Massage owner sent to jail after being denied bail

Nataree Massage parlour mogul Prasert Sukkee, aka Kolak, 63, was dispatched to Bangkok Special Prison on Wednesday after a court denied his bail request. He had been on the run for five years before his arrest on October 4.

Kolak, who had an arrest warrant out for him in a 2016 human trafficking and money laundering case, was finally arrested at a residence in Bangkok Noi on October 4.

He had filed an application with the Criminal Court for temporary release on bail of THB800,000, but the court denied his request, saying he could escape again.

In 2016, the Department of Provincial Administration and the military searched the massage parlour in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district and found that several children under the age of 18 were illegally trafficked into prostitution.

The court issued arrest warrants for nine individuals, six of whom, including Kolak, have been arrested so far. Three others are still on the run.

Published : October 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
