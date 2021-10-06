Nataree Massage owner sent to jail after being denied bail

He had filed an application with the Criminal Court for temporary release on bail of THB800,000, but the court denied his request, saying he could escape again.

In 2016, the Department of Provincial Administration and the military searched the massage parlour in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district and found that several children under the age of 18 were illegally trafficked into prostitution.

The court issued arrest warrants for nine individuals, six of whom, including Kolak, have been arrested so far. Three others are still on the run.