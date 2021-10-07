Thu, October 14, 2021

Chinese man nabbed in Bangkok with fake goods worth over THB16 million

Police officers on Thursday arrested a Chinese national called Ma Shaorui in Bangkok’s Bang Khuntien district for allegedly possessing counterfeit products.

The Economic Crime Suppression Division team was acting in response to complaints filed by people who paid for what they thought were branded goods but ended up with poor-quality products.

Police tracked down the online stores to a commercial building in Soi Sakae Ngam 39/2 in Samae Dam subdistrict.

In the raid, officials reportedly found 110 pairs of fake Gucci loafers, 150 fake FILA shirts and 8,057 pairs of fake Off White shoes. The damage caused to the actual brands has been estimated at more than 16 million baht.

Ma reportedly admitted that he and his wife smuggled the counterfeit products from China and have been selling them via 10 online stores in Thailand. He was charged with possessing and intending to sell counterfeit products.

The maximum punishment for this charge is four years in prison and/or a fine of 400,000 baht.

Police are also studying financial transactions to hunt down others who may be behind this operation.

Published : October 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

