Thailand recorded 9,445 Covid-19 cases and 84 deaths on Tuesday.

Death toll increased by 84, while 11,452 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,730,364 – 1,604,355 of whom have recovered, 108,174 are still in hospitals and 17,835 have died.

Separately, another 368,278 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 395,505 their second shot and 41,363 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 61,033,251.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 239.04 million on Tuesday, 216.30 million of whom have recovered, 17.87 million are active cases (81,713 in severe condition) and 4.87 million have died (up by 4,657).