Thailand recorded 9,445 Covid-19 cases and 84 deaths on Tuesday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday (October 12) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 9,445 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 201 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 84, while 11,452 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,730,364 – 1,604,355 of whom have recovered, 108,174 are still in hospitals and 17,835 have died.

Separately, another 368,278 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 395,505 their second shot and 41,363 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 61,033,251.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 239.04 million on Tuesday, 216.30 million of whom have recovered, 17.87 million are active cases (81,713 in severe condition) and 4.87 million have died (up by 4,657).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 45.31 million, followed by India with 33.98 million, Brazil with 21.58 million, the UK with 8.19 million and Russia with 7.80 million.

Published : October 12, 2021

By : The Star

