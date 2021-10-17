20-year-old loses her leg after second AstraZeneca jab in Surat Thani

Panida Chantharangsikul, deputy director of the office, said the student, who hails from Phang Nga province, is being treated at Songklanagarind Hospital in Songkhla's Hat Yai district.

"The office has resolved to give the student 400,000 baht – the maximum compensation for death or permanent disability – in a bid to ease her suffering as soon as possible,” she said.

Related stories: