Nov 1 opening will kickstart recovery of Thai economy: Kasikorn Research Centre

The research centre also said the key factors drawing visitors to the country include provinces with low infection rates, special tourist visas and sandbox schemes. The Phuket Sandbox scheme launched in July has proved to be very popular among tourists from the US, UK, Germany and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Google’s travel insight data shows that more people have been hunting for hotel or accommodation deals in Thailand. Countries with the highest number of searches include Russia, the US, UK, Germany and India. The search centred around Bangkok, Pattaya City, Koh Samui in Surat Thani and Phuket’s Karon and Patong areas.

The research centre added that the most crucial factor to bring Thailand’s tourism sector back would be to properly manage the pandemic by getting more than 70 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

Related news: