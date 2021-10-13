Anutin: Allow more tourists to enter, not just from 10 low-risk countries

On Monday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced in a televised address that he had instructed the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and the Public Health Ministry to look into the reopening of the country on November 1.

Initially, tourists from 10 low-risk countries will be allowed to enter Thailand without having to quarantine, provided they are fully jabbed and test negative.

However, Anutin voiced disagreement. He said tourists from more countries other than the 10 “low-risk” nations should be allowed in, and they should all be required to take RT-PCR tests on entry and stay a night in a province they arrive. If the tests prove they are not infected, they can be allowed to travel in the country.

He also told the press that he had already discussed his opinions with other “relevant” individuals.

More details of the 10 countries will be proposed to the CCSA this Thursday.