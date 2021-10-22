Fri, October 22, 2021

in-focus

Thundershowers, gusty winds and isolated heavy rains forecast over Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Friday (October 22) that the high-pressure system from China covers upper Laos and the upper South China Sea while the easterly and the southeasterly winds prevail over upper Thailand the Gulf of Thailand, the South and Andaman Sea.

Thundershowers with gusty winds will be likely over the country with isolated heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the South regions. People in risky areas should beware of severe conditions and rain accumulation that may cause flash flood and overflows.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees and highs of 29-34 degrees Celsius. 

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees and highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius. 

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 19-25 degrees, highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with gusty wind and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : October 22, 2021

By : THE NATION

