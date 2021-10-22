Fri, October 22, 2021

Thailand recorded 9,810 Covid-19 cases and 66 deaths on Friday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday (October 22) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 9,810 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19.

Death toll increased by 66, while 10,513 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,831,389 – 1,710,447 of whom have recovered, 102,317 are still in hospitals and 18,625 have died.

Separately, another 318,428 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 368,380 their second shot and 27,296 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 69,217,162.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 243.3 million on Friday, 220.49 million of whom have recovered, 17.86 million are active cases (76,785 in severe condition) and 4.95 million have died (up by 7,194).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 46.17 million, followed by India with 34.14 million, Brazil with 21.7 million, the UK with 8.64 million and Russia with 8.13 million.

Published : October 22, 2021

