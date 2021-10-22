Thailand recorded 9,810 Covid-19 cases and 66 deaths on Friday.

Death toll increased by 66, while 10,513 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,831,389 – 1,710,447 of whom have recovered, 102,317 are still in hospitals and 18,625 have died.

Separately, another 318,428 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 368,380 their second shot and 27,296 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 69,217,162.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 243.3 million on Friday, 220.49 million of whom have recovered, 17.86 million are active cases (76,785 in severe condition) and 4.95 million have died (up by 7,194).