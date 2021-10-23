Sat, October 23, 2021

Thundershowers and isolated heavy rains forecast in most of Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday (October 23) that the high-pressure system from China covers eastern portion of the North, the Northeast, the upper Central of Thailand and the South China Sea. The easterly and the southeasterly winds prevail over upper Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and the South’s west coast.

Thundershowers are likely over the country and isolated heavy rain in the North, the lower Central, the East and the South regions. People in risky areas should beware of severe conditions and rain accumulation that may cause flash flood and overflows.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 27-32 degrees Celsius. 

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees and highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius. 

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 19-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

