Tue, October 26, 2021

in-focus

Grand Palace, Emerald Buddha Temple open to visitors on Nov 1

The Bureau of the Royal Household announced on Tuesday that it will open the Grand Palace and the Emerald Buddha Temple to visitors from November 1 onward.

The announcement on the website www.royaloffice.th stated that the bureau will employ Covid-19 preventive measures to ensure the safety of all visitors and staffers, whereas everyone must wear a face mask at all time in the Grand Palace and surrounding areas. 

At every entrance visitors will be required to scan QR Code to check-in to the Thai Chana tracing platform, or put their name-last name and telephone number in the visitor log. There will also be alcohol hand sanitizers operated by foot available at every entrance.

All public surfaces and restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected every 20 minutes, whereas medical professionals will standby during opening hours to provide medical aids in case of emergency.

Like many tourist attractions in Bangkok, the Grand Palace and the Emerald Buddha Temple have been shut down to prevent the spreading of Covid-19 among tourists. The attraction will open again next month along with the government’s plan to reopen selected tourist provinces to foreign visitors who have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for Covid-19.

