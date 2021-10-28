Thu, October 28, 2021

in-focus

It won’t be all song and dance for Khao San Road businesses despite reopening

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • It won’t be all song and dance for ...

It will be a long road to recovery for Khao San Road businesses despite the government aims to reopen Bangkok to all-important foreign tourists from November 1, the Khao San Business Association made it clear on Wednesday.

Association president Sanga Ruangwattanakul said that while he was happy to learn that the government had decided to reopen the country on November 1, he was concerned the ban on serving alcohol would continue to badly effect businesses.

Sanga believed that once Bangkok is reopened, Khao San Road will not be as energetic as before the pandemic.

He felt business would recover only in mid-2022 and just by 50 per cent at that.

Sanga pointed out that as much as 90 per cent of businesses on Khao San Road had been closed during the lockdown. In addition, only a total of THB100,000 has been earned in a day compared to THB20 million before the brutal coronavirus took the country by storm.

It won’t be all song and dance for Khao San Road businesses despite reopening It won’t be all song and dance for Khao San Road businesses despite reopening

Related News

Khao Kheow Open Zoo throws celeb pygmy hippo Moo Toon a feast

Prayut lauds Japan for cooperation, joining Asean Summit

Banks have returned cash to victims of wily credit/debit card scam

Related News

Published : October 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

There are enough Pfizer doses for all children: DDC

Published : Oct 28, 2021

120 Myanmar workers sent back over illegal entry

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Motorcyclists aged 36 and 12 with drugs die after running red light, hitting truck

Published : Oct 28, 2021

BTS, BRT, Gold Line trains on track for normal services from Nov 1

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Latest News

There are enough Pfizer doses for all children: DDC

Published : Oct 28, 2021

120 Myanmar workers sent back over illegal entry

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Motorcyclists aged 36 and 12 with drugs die after running red light, hitting truck

Published : Oct 28, 2021

BTS, BRT, Gold Line trains on track for normal services from Nov 1

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.