It won’t be all song and dance for Khao San Road businesses despite reopening

Association president Sanga Ruangwattanakul said that while he was happy to learn that the government had decided to reopen the country on November 1, he was concerned the ban on serving alcohol would continue to badly effect businesses.

Sanga believed that once Bangkok is reopened, Khao San Road will not be as energetic as before the pandemic.

He felt business would recover only in mid-2022 and just by 50 per cent at that.

Sanga pointed out that as much as 90 per cent of businesses on Khao San Road had been closed during the lockdown. In addition, only a total of THB100,000 has been earned in a day compared to THB20 million before the brutal coronavirus took the country by storm.