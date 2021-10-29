Fri, October 29, 2021

Reopening Dream World still a distant illusion

Though the country is reopening on November 1 after a long Covid-induced hiatus, Pathum Thani’s Dream World amusement park is complaining that “staff have been vaccinated, but no reopening plan has been announced”.

The amusement park was closed under the government for around six months, from April 27, 2021.

On Wednesday, Dream World posted a picture of a staff with innumerable hypodermic syringes on his left arm, captioning that “staff have been vaccinated, but no reopening plan has been announced”.

