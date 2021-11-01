Thailand recorded 8,165 Covid-19 cases and 55 deaths on Monday

Death toll increased by 55, while 9,574 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,920,189 – 1,801,702 of whom have recovered, 99,227 are still in hospitals and 19,260 have died.

Separately, another 141,330 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 164,820 their second shot and 11,569 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 75,710,277.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 247.46 million on Monday, 224.14 million of whom have recovered, 18.31 million are active cases (72,705 in severe condition) and 5.01 million have died (up by 4,595).