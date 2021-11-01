Be careful, warns top health official as Thailand reopens to tourists

He said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has marked 17 provinces as tourism pilot areas, of which four provinces – Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket – are completely reopened.
Hence, he said, people should avoid drinking alcohol in public places as they can become careless.
“Citizens should strictly observe measures to prevent infections, such as maintaining distance, washing hands regularly and wearing a facemask, even though most people have been fully vaccinated,” he said.
“Meanwhile, venue operators should strictly adhere to Covid-free setting principles to ensure there is no transmission.”
As of Monday, restaurants are allowed to serve alcoholic beverages until 9pm. He said entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke parlours will be reopened in the next phase.
Published : November 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
