Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Be careful, warns top health official as Thailand reopens to tourists

Thais should be careful and strictly observe every measure to contain the spread of Covid-19, especially now that the country has reopened, Public Health permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Sunday.

He said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has marked 17 provinces as tourism pilot areas, of which four provinces – Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket – are completely reopened.

Hence, he said, people should avoid drinking alcohol in public places as they can become careless.

“Citizens should strictly observe measures to prevent infections, such as maintaining distance, washing hands regularly and wearing a facemask, even though most people have been fully vaccinated,” he said.

“Meanwhile, venue operators should strictly adhere to Covid-free setting principles to ensure there is no transmission.”

As of Monday, restaurants are allowed to serve alcoholic beverages until 9pm. He said entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke parlours will be reopened in the next phase.

