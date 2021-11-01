Bangkokian nabbed for running illegal porn site

Kornchai Klaiklueng, chief of the CyberCrime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), said the case came to light when a woman complained that her photographs and video clips had been posted on the site without permission.
Chartpon (surname withheld), a 27-year-old office worker, was caught at his home in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district. Police also seized a desktop PC, an iPhone and the man’s bankbook.
The raid was conducted under a search warrant issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court.
Chartpon, whose VK Nen-Jook page has some 59,000 followers, faces charges of illegally advertising online gambling sites and distributing pornography.
The suspect admitted to running up to seven secret pages on the social networking site and said he had 200,000 followers in total. He said he opened the “VK Nen-Jook” page at the end of last year to look for more followers and earn money to cover his gambling debts.
Related News
DSI swoops in on child pornography suspects in Pathum Thani
Unempoyed teacher caught with child pornography
‘Pornhub violates children’s and women’s rights,’ says minister
He added that he had got his hands on 50,000 pornographic photographs and clips, and earned as much as 50,000 baht a month by advertising gambling sites on the page
The suspect has been taken to Lumpini Police Station for legal proceedings and CCIB has contacted other victims to file a complaint if their rights have been violated.
Published : November 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021