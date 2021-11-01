Bangkokian nabbed for running illegal porn site

Chartpon (surname withheld), a 27-year-old office worker, was caught at his home in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district. Police also seized a desktop PC, an iPhone and the man’s bankbook.

The raid was conducted under a search warrant issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court.

Chartpon, whose VK Nen-Jook page has some 59,000 followers, faces charges of illegally advertising online gambling sites and distributing pornography.

The suspect admitted to running up to seven secret pages on the social networking site and said he had 200,000 followers in total. He said he opened the “VK Nen-Jook” page at the end of last year to look for more followers and earn money to cover his gambling debts.