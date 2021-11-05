Thailand recorded 8,148 Covid-19 cases and 80 deaths on Friday.

Death toll increased by 80, while 8,238 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,951,572 – 1,834,730 of whom have recovered, 97,300 are still in hospitals and 19,542 have died.

Separately, another 290,603 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 502,554 their second shot and 31,493 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 77,656,124.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 249.34 million on Friday, 225.84 million of whom have recovered, 18.45 million are active cases (76,165 in severe condition) and 5.05 million have died (up by 7,413).