Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Cool weather and strong winds in upper Thailand with thundershowers in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday (November 8) that the strong high-pressure system has extended to the Northeast of Thailand. It is expected cover to the North, the Central, Bangkok and its vicinity and the East by tomorrow. Cool weather with strong winds and a decrease in temperature by 3-5 °C are forecast in the Northeast.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon and the easterly wind prevail over the North, the Central, Bangkok and its vicinity and the East including the Gulf and the South of Thailand. Thundershowers are likely in these areas. People in upper Thailand should take care of their health due to variable weather.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees and highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 16-21 degrees and highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 12-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.
 

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Related News

Published : November 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.