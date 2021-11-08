Cool weather and strong winds in upper Thailand with thundershowers in the South

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon and the easterly wind prevail over the North, the Central, Bangkok and its vicinity and the East including the Gulf and the South of Thailand. Thundershowers are likely in these areas. People in upper Thailand should take care of their health due to variable weather.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees and highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 16-21 degrees and highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 12-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.



Source: Thailand Meteorological Department