in-focus

Students reject charter court’s verdict against pro-democracy leaders

Student councils from across the country issued a statement on Thursday rejecting the Constitutional Court’s ruling that pro-democracy leaders Arnon Nampa, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok and Panassaya “Rung” Sitthichirawatanakul aimed to overthrow the government.

“The 23 student organisations disagree with the court’s ruling. We insist that the 10-point manifesto for reforms of Thailand’s monarchy will help the monarchy remain in Thailand graciously under the democratic regime. Proposals for the reform of the royal institution will also help free it from criticism that would otherwise tarnish it.”

The statement also pointed out that the protesters were exercising their right to freedom of expression and demonstration, which is protected by the Constitution.

 

“The protesters never had any intention of overthrowing the government like the coups d’etat in the past,” it added.

The court ruled on Wednesday that the 10-point manifesto listing reforms for the monarchy, including the lese majeste law, delivered in a speech at Thammasat University on August 10, 2020, aimed to overthrow Thailand’s government with the King as head of state.

It also said these actions violated the Constitution’s Article 49.

The student councils, led by peers from Chulalongkorn University, included those from Thammasat, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai and Maha Sarakham universities.

 

