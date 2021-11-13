Fri, November 19, 2021

China provides more COVID-19 vaccines to Thailand to help fight pandemic

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his appreciation for Chinas continued support to his country in fighting the pandemic.

China on Friday provided another batch of COVID-19 vaccines and anti-pandemic supplies to Thailand to help it fight the virus.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his appreciation for China's continued support to his country in fighting the pandemic, saying that Thailand stands ready to further enhance cooperation with China, including in research and development of COVID-19 vaccines.
 

The prime minister said Thailand is willing to boost cooperation between the two countries in all fields including economy and regional affairs.

Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang said that China stands ready to work with Thailand to fight the pandemic and promote economic recovery, boost communication and coordination in international and regional affairs and jointly maintain peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world at large.

Published : November 13, 2021

By : Xinhua

