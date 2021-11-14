Fri, November 19, 2021

Thai air traffic rises 25% at the beginning of November after country reopening

The volume of flights from November 1-10 was 9,919, up 25 per cent from October, Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) said on Saturday.

Of the total flights, 2,243 flights were international flights, 6,651 domestic and 1,025 flights across Thai airspace, Aerothai Acting President Tinnagorn Choowong said.

"All thanks to the government's policy to reopen the country on November 1," he said.

He said the volume of flights is expected to rise further, especially tourism season from December this year to January next year.

"If there is no new Covid-19 wave, the volume of flights is expected to increase to 30,000-32,000 flights per month, up 10 per cent from the beginning of November," he said.

He added that Aerothai is cooperating with related agencies on air traffic management to ensure the efficiency of air traffic control.

"We hope that every sector will help together to contain the spread of Covid-19 in order to boost the country's economy," he added.

