The North and Northeast still cool, isolated heavy rains in the South

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees and highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees and highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 12-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Mostly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 27-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Mostly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department