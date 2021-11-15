Fri, November 19, 2021

The North and Northeast still cool, isolated heavy rains in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday (November 13) that the weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand, but the North and the Northeast still remain cool.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure cell the upper Andaman Sea while the rather strong northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South. Isolated heavy rains are likely in the South. People in these areas should beware of severe condition that may cause flash floods and overflows. Waves are about 2 meters high in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea more than 3 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution. 

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees and highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees and highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 12-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Mostly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 27-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Mostly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

