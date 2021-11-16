Thailand recorded 5,947 Covid-19 cases and 62 deaths on Tuesday.

Death toll increased by 62, while 7,943 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,030,700 – 1,918,452 of whom have recovered, 92,105 are still in hospitals and 20,143 have died.

Separately, another 114,573 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 258,814 their second shot and 25,834 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 85,412,126.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 254.59 million on Tuesday, 230.19 million of whom have recovered, 19.28 million are active cases (77,608 in severe condition) and 5.12 million have died (up by 5,315).