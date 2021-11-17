Thailand recorded 6,524 Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths on Wednesday.

Death toll increased by 56, while 7,191 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,037,224 – 1,925,643 of whom have recovered, 91,382 are still in hospitals and 20,199 have died.

Separately, another 211,269 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 412,749 their second shot and 35,363 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 86,071,507.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 255.1 million on Wednesday, 230.64 million of whom have recovered, 19.33 million are active cases (78,038 in severe condition) and 5.13 million have died (up by 7,161).