Bangkok to invest THB27.5 billion in Grey Line monorail

“The project has an estimated budget of THB27.5 billion, covering the construction and operation of the 40km route,” BMA permanent secretary Khajit Chatchawanich revealed on Tuesday.

“The route will be divided into three sections: the Watcharaphol-Thonglor section (16.3km) consisting of 15 stations; Phrakhanong-Rama III (12.2km) featuring 16 stations; and Rama III-Tha Phra (11.5km) with 9 stations.”

Once completed, the Grey Line will connect with five other train routes and create a seamless rail transport network capable of transporting 8,000-30,000 passengers per hour. Trains will travel at an average speed of 35 km per hour, with a maximum speed of 80 kph. A round trip on the Grey Line will take around 62 minutes.