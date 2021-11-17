Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok to invest THB27.5 billion in Grey Line monorail

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is planning to invest in the construction of a monorail train route from Watcharaphol to Tha Phra – also known as the Grey Line – to create a seamless rail transport system in the province.

“The project has an estimated budget of THB27.5 billion, covering the construction and operation of the 40km route,” BMA permanent secretary Khajit Chatchawanich revealed on Tuesday.

“The route will be divided into three sections: the Watcharaphol-Thonglor section (16.3km) consisting of 15 stations; Phrakhanong-Rama III (12.2km) featuring 16 stations; and Rama III-Tha Phra (11.5km) with 9 stations.”

Once completed, the Grey Line will connect with five other train routes and create a seamless rail transport network capable of transporting 8,000-30,000 passengers per hour. Trains will travel at an average speed of 35 km per hour, with a maximum speed of 80 kph. A round trip on the Grey Line will take around 62 minutes.

Bangkok to invest THB27.5 billion in Grey Line monorail

Khajit said the BMA’s Traffic and Transport Department is conducting an EIA (environmental impact assessment) study on the project for the first section and is expected to finish the assessment by the end of 2022, after which market sounding will start immediately.

“We estimate the construction of the first section could start before 2026 and will take four years to finish. This section should be operational by the year 2030,” he added.

Related Stories

Monorail eyed for Hat Yai

Muang Thong Thani monorail gets green light from govt

BTS kicks off trial runs on its Gold Line monorail

Related News

Published : November 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.