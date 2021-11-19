Thailand recorded 6,855 Covid-19 cases and 51 deaths on Friday.

Death toll increased by 51, while 7,655 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,050,980 – 1,940,854 of whom have recovered, 89,821 are still in hospitals and 20,305 have died.

Separately, another 243,635 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 482,314 their second shot and 38,499 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 87,665,274.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 256.35 million on Friday, 231.55 million of whom have recovered, 19.65 million are active cases (78,849 in severe condition) and 5.15 million have died (up by 7,628).