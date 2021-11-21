Sun, November 21, 2021

in-focus

Khon Kaen police arrest man over Saturday gold shop heist

A man walked into a busy gold shop in Khon Kaen on Saturday evening, fired two shots, helped himself to 11 pieces of gold ornaments worth 870,000 baht and ran out after shooting another couple of shots in the air.

The robbery occurred at Kirati gold shop on the second floor of Central Plaza department store in Khon Kaen’s Muang district. No casualties were reported.

Khon Kaen police chief Pol Maj-General Noppakao Somanat said a man wearing shoes that match those of the robber was caught in Ruamchit Night Market a few hours later. He is being interrogated, though police can’t confirm if he is the man they are after. However, this suspect has a police record for drug abuse and robbery.

Meanwhile, the department store has announced that everything is back to normal and that it is ready to cooperate with the police. A manhunt continues.

In July 2019, another gold shop in Khon Kaen was robbed at gunpoint by four men. Two were arrested in Udon Thani, while the other two are believed to have fled to Laos.

Related News

Published : November 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Plan for trains to chug past Hualamphong from Tuesday angers Bangkok commuters

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Even sleeping can pay nowadays

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Wildlife rangers on lookout for stray elephants after one electrocuted to death in Prachinburi

Published : Nov 21, 2021

How Lalisa took Thai silk to the world stage

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Latest News

Plan for trains to chug past Hualamphong from Tuesday angers Bangkok commuters

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Buriram United wow fans with sensational win

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Even sleeping can pay nowadays

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Wildlife rangers on lookout for stray elephants after one electrocuted to death in Prachinburi

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.