Khon Kaen police arrest man over Saturday gold shop heist

The robbery occurred at Kirati gold shop on the second floor of Central Plaza department store in Khon Kaen’s Muang district. No casualties were reported.
Khon Kaen police chief Pol Maj-General Noppakao Somanat said a man wearing shoes that match those of the robber was caught in Ruamchit Night Market a few hours later. He is being interrogated, though police can’t confirm if he is the man they are after. However, this suspect has a police record for drug abuse and robbery.
Meanwhile, the department store has announced that everything is back to normal and that it is ready to cooperate with the police. A manhunt continues.
In July 2019, another gold shop in Khon Kaen was robbed at gunpoint by four men. Two were arrested in Udon Thani, while the other two are believed to have fled to Laos.
Published : November 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021