EGAT invites people to join ‘Mae Moh Festival 2021’ individually and virtually

Interested people can join the festival in Lampang or view a 360-degree virtual festival via the website http://maemoh-festival.egat.co.th/.
The festival has been kicked off on Friday last week to show the development of the smart city, which was declared one of five smart cities in Thailand by the Subcommittee on Driving and Managing Smart City Projects, as an important natural attraction in the province.
EGAT Governor Boonyanit Wongrukmit said the authority has cooperated with government agencies and communities in the area to develop Mae Moh district to be a smart city despite the Mae Moh Mine and Power Plant will be decommissioned in 2051.
He said the development is being conducted under three guidelines:
Lampang Deputy Governor Surapol Burintraphan said he was very glad that Mae Moh district has been chosen as Thailand smart city with cooperation from EGAT, government agencies and communities in the area.
He added that provincial government agencies are ready to support EGAT's Mae Moh Smart City Project in order to improve people's quality of life, such as economy, transportation, environment and health.
The festival features Commemoration Park, botanical garden, and surrounding area with various winter flowers, including the Bua Tong flower field that has started to bloom beautifully. During the nighttime, the festival is also illuminated by LED lights to welcome visitors.
Virtual visitors can purchase community products of Mae Moh district via Step Up Market online store on website.
Published : November 23, 2021
