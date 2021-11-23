EGAT invites people to join ‘Mae Moh Festival 2021’ individually and virtually

The festival has been kicked off on Friday last week to show the development of the smart city, which was declared one of five smart cities in Thailand by the Subcommittee on Driving and Managing Smart City Projects, as an important natural attraction in the province.

EGAT Governor Boonyanit Wongrukmit said the authority has cooperated with government agencies and communities in the area to develop Mae Moh district to be a smart city despite the Mae Moh Mine and Power Plant will be decommissioned in 2051.

He said the development is being conducted under three guidelines: