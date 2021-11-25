Thu, November 25, 2021

Cool weather and strong winds forecast in Upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Thursday (November 25) that the rather strong high-pressure system covers the Northeast, the East and the Central of Thailand and the South China Sea. Cool to cold weather and strong winds are forecast the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East regions.

The department also mentioned that the northeast monsoon prevailing across the Gulf of Thailand and the South has become stronger and causes more rains in the South. Heavy to very heavy rains are possible in some areas. Waves in the Gulf are about 2 meters high and more than 2 meters high in thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 15-19 degrees and highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 27-30 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : November 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

