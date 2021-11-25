Thailand recorded 6,335 Covid-19 cases and 37 deaths on Thursday.

Death toll increased by 37, while 7,218 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,088,327 – 1,987,089 of whom have recovered, 80,657 are still in hospitals and 20,581 have died.

Separately, another 199,502 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 331,802 their second shot and 43,468 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 90,468,955.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 259.73 million on Thursday, 234.88 million of whom have recovered, 19.66 million are active cases (82,292 in severe condition) and 5.19 million have died (up by 7,767).