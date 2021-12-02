Tue, December 07, 2021

Thailand recorded 4,971 Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths on Thursday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday (December 2) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 4,971 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 198 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 33, while 5,402 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,125,729 – 2,031,156 of whom have recovered, 73,726 are still in hospitals and 20,847 have died.

Separately, another 218,111 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 247,226 their second shot and 56,356 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 93,753,156.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 263.76 million on Thursday, 238.09 million of whom have recovered, 20.43 million are active cases (87,095 in severe condition) and 5.24 million have died (up by 8,212).

 

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 49.57 million, followed by India with 34.61 million, Brazil with 22.11 million, the UK with 10.28 million and Russia with 9.67 million.

Published : December 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
