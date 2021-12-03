Thailand recorded 4,912 Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths on Friday.

Death toll increased by 33, while 5,844 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,130,641 – 2,037,000 of whom have recovered, 72,761 are still in hospitals and 20,880 have died.

Separately, another 207,136 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 246,818 their second shot and 73,178 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 94,280,248.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 264.47 million on Friday, 238.49 million of whom have recovered, 20.73 million are active cases (87,000 in severe condition) and 5.25 million have died (up by 7,095).