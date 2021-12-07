Wed, December 08, 2021

in-focus

No photocopies of ID cards, house registration needed for govt transactions

Thais can now conduct transactions at government agencies without providing copies of their ID card and house registration, the Department of Provincial Administration announced on the Royal Gazette website on Tuesday.

The notice, signed by the department’s director-general Thanakom Chongchira on September 30, aims to support the transition to a digital government and to ease procedures for people.

However, if someone is using a power of attorney to conduct the transaction, then they should produce a copy of the main person’s national ID.

If government officials require copies of ID cards or house registration, then they must photocopy these items themselves without charging users.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : December 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

No countrywide lockdown to stop Omicron, Prayut insists

Published : Dec 08, 2021

All eyes on Premchai case with Supreme Court verdict expected today

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Air quality hit unsafe level in eight Greater Bangkok districts: CAPM

Published : Dec 08, 2021

BMA educates businesses including restaurants on safety health standards

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Latest News

No countrywide lockdown to stop Omicron, Prayut insists

Published : Dec 08, 2021

All eyes on Premchai case with Supreme Court verdict expected today

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Air quality hit unsafe level in eight Greater Bangkok districts: CAPM

Published : Dec 08, 2021

BMA educates businesses including restaurants on safety health standards

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.