No photocopies of ID cards, house registration needed for govt transactions

The notice, signed by the department’s director-general Thanakom Chongchira on September 30, aims to support the transition to a digital government and to ease procedures for people.
However, if someone is using a power of attorney to conduct the transaction, then they should produce a copy of the main person’s national ID.
If government officials require copies of ID cards or house registration, then they must photocopy these items themselves without charging users.
Published : December 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
