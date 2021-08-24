Deadline for Thai ID applications extended to Dec 31

The Interior Ministry said the aim of this extension is to cut down on the risk of Covid-19 infections.
This is the second time that the period for issuing ID cards has been extended.
Call the Bureau of Registration Administration 1548 hotline for more information.
Published : August 24, 2021
By : The Nation
