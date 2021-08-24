Tuesday, August 24, 2021

in-focus

Deadline for Thai ID applications extended to Dec 31

The deadline for renewing or applying for new national ID cards has been extended from August 31 to December 31.

The Interior Ministry said the aim of this extension is to cut down on the risk of Covid-19 infections.

This is the second time that the period for issuing ID cards has been extended.

Call the Bureau of Registration Administration 1548 hotline for more information.

Deadline for Thai ID applications extended to Dec 31

Published : August 24, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

226 deaths, 17,165 new cases as Thailand’s infection rate dips slightly

Published : August 24, 2021

NACC chooses to stay mum on Prayut, Wissanu’s assets

Published : August 24, 2021

Missing 4-year-old found dead in cement well

Published : August 24, 2021

Ostland passes over govt bid, will import Lepu test kits for direct sale to public

Published : August 24, 2021

Latest News

226 deaths, 17,165 new cases as Thailand’s infection rate dips slightly

Published : August 24, 2021

Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine a key milestone, Biden says

Published : August 24, 2021

Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine wins landmark U.S. approval

Published : August 24, 2021

NACC chooses to stay mum on Prayut, Wissanu’s assets

Published : August 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.